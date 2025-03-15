Passengers collect wrong luggage at Bangkok airport, discover 24kg of cannabis inside

24kg of cannabis found in luggage collected at Bangkok airport

On Friday (14 March), a Thai tour guide shared a shocking incident on Facebook, recounting how his customers accidentally picked up the wrong luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport, only to discover it contained 24kg of cannabis.

The incident happened to a Thai couple who had flown domestically from Surat Thani to Bangkok via Vietjet Airlines.

Once there, they were supposed to board a connecting flight to Narita Airport, Japan.

The trip had been meticulously planned by their daughter, as it was their first time travelling abroad.

Thai couple mistakenly takes foreigner’s suitcase

During their journey, the couple carried two pieces of luggage — one red bag and one black suitcase.

However, upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, they mistakenly picked up a different black suitcase, which actually belonged to a foreign passenger.

Meanwhile, the rightful owner realised his bag was missing and alerted airport staff, reporting that only an unclaimed suitcase remained.

An airport staff member attempted to contact the phone number registered to the unclaimed suitcase.

However, since the number belonged to the couple’s daughter and she did not have her phone with her at the time, the situation remained unresolved.

Unaware of the mix-up, the Thai couple waited at the airport for four hours without opening the suitcase, assuming it was theirs.

Cannabis discovered after the couple arrived in Japan

After arriving at Narita International Airport, the couple attempted to retrieve their toiletries from the black suitcase — only to find that it would not open.

Confused, they called their daughter, who suspected that something was amiss and intructed them to check the baggage tag.

Upon closer inspection, the tour leader noticed that the luggage tag bore a foreign name.

They then decided to force the suitcase open and found 24kg of dried cannabis inside.

The discovery was subsequently reported to airport authorities, triggering an investigation that lasted from 8am to 5.30pm.

Eventually, Japanese customs officers determined that the couple had no intention of smuggling illegal substances into the country.

“Both the tour leader and their customers were finally allowed to enter Japan safely at 5.50pm,” the OP wrote.

However, due to the ordeal, the couple had to abandon their original plan of staying near Mount Fuji and instead find accommodation closer to the airport.

OP questioned how cannabis passed through airport customs

Before concluding his post, the tour guide raised concerns over airport security, questioning how such a large quantity of cannabis had managed to pass through multiple checkpoints.

“How did 24kg of cannabis make it through Surat Thani International Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport?” the OP asked.

“And how did it go undetected again at Suvarnabhumi Airport before being transported all the way to Narita?”

Despite the inconvenient experience, he expressed gratitude for the support received and relief that the travellers were ultimately allowed entry into Japan.

