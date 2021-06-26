Singapore Confirms 17 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Jun

On Saturday (26 Jun), MOH reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore. This brings our national tally to 62,530.

13 are in the community of which 6 are currently unlinked.

The remaining 4 are imported cases who tested positive while under Stay-Home Notice (SHN). 3 of them comprise returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

MOH will share more details on the cases later tonight.

15 new community cases on 25 Jun

Yesterday (25 Jun), Singapore reported 15 new community cases, of which 3 were unlinked.

2 new Covid-19 clusters were also declared — one linked to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and the other to a block along Henderson Crescent.

In total, 3 cases are reportedly linked to the CGH cluster, all of whom work as porters at the hospital.

The 2 new cases linked to the CGH clusters are close contacts of the 35-year-old CGH porter who tested positive on Wednesday (23 Jun).

Meanwhile, the cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent has 10 cases linked of which 6 were reported on Friday (25 Jun). All 6 of them reside at the block.

5 of the 6 new cases involve relatively young folks below 50 years old. The oldest patient amongst them is a 70-year-old retiree.

Bukit Merah View Market cluster grew to 87

Our nation’s largest active cluster at Bukit Merah View Market continues to grow with 2 additional linked cases.

The pair involve young children aged 2 and 11 who studies at Hope Child Care Centre and Alexandra Primary School respectively.

Both of them reported came down with a fever and tested positive while under quarantine.

The Bukit Merah View Market cluster currently has 87 linked cases.

3 unlinked community cases involved SGH staff

The 3 unlinked cases are perhaps the most worrying. Here’s what we know about them:

Case 64444 : 32-year-old staff at SGH

: 32-year-old staff at SGH Case 64450 : 31-year-old cleaner at NUS

: 31-year-old cleaner at NUS Case 64454: 84-year-old retiree

All 3 of them were detected through MOH’s surveillance testing programme.

Situation remains under control despite daily unlinked cases daily

Even as Singapore reports unlinked community cases on a daily basis, the situation remains fairly under control, with 7 or fewer of such case since 1 Jun.

With Singapore on track to reopening further in the weeks to come, we hope residents would cooperate by adhering to Covid-19 safety measures.

In the meantime, given Singapore’s priority on vaccination, we hope Singaporeans who have yet to be inoculated will go about doing so soon to protect themselves and their loved ones.

