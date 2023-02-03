27 S’pore Dogs Up For Adoption, Give A Shiba Inu, Poodle Or Pomeranian Furever Homes

Singapore Animal Welfare Group Seeks New Homes For 27 Adult Dogs

If you have room in your heart and your home, you could consider adding a furkid into your life.

There have always been lots of animals in Singapore in need of a forever home, and now, 27 more dogs have just been added to that list.

These canines are part of animal welfare group Voices for Animals (VFA)’s February adoption drive.

Aged between six months and nine years old, they include a feisty Shiba Inu, a manja Bichon Frise, and a Dachshund with a quirky side-eye.

Mix of HDB & non-HDB approved dogs up for adoption

On Thursday (2 Feb), VFA president Derrick Tan posted two Facebook posts featuring 27 adult dogs up for adoption.

VFA specialises in the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of retired breeding dogs.

All 27 dogs have a personal description next to their image, which includes their name, breed, gender, colour, age, and any medical conditions.

It’s worth noting that while most of the dogs are HDB-approved breeds, a handful of them are not, like the Bulldogs and Shiba Inus.

In such cases, adopters will have to reside on private property.

Wei Wei here is a seven-year-old female Shiba Inu.

She is most suitable for more experienced dog owners as Mr Tan wrote that she can be “feisty” towards other dogs. She may even bite while getting her nails trimmed.

Her fellow female Shiba Inu, Hannah, is somewhere between six to seven years old and is said to be a very sweet girl.

Then there’s Tiger, a male six-month-old French Bulldog who is playful and affectionate despite having mild neurological issues.

Juliet is a two- to three-year-old female English Bulldog who, while affectionate, has a naughty side and supposedly loves snatching food.

Mr Tan warned that she may not be suitable for families with young children.

Some dogs in adoption drive have medical conditions

Apart from that, the posts also mentioned that some of the dogs have medical conditions that vary in severity.

According to Mr Tan, some of them require follow-ups, while others require a “pretty hefty” amount for treatment.

Charlie, a male Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who’s eight to nine years of age, has a cataract and another unspecified eye condition.

Sadly, he was given up for adoption by his previous owner due to “personal issues”.

Sengcha, a long-haired Mini Dachshund, has an unspecified skin condition.

Judging by that sassy side-eye, we’d wager this “stubborn” six-year-old male is also allergic to nonsense.

This shy-looking Japanese Spitz is Pokka, who is between two and three years old.

She has a condition in her right eye caused by an infection and will take a while to open up.

Female Pomeranian Why Why has a consistent head tilt, which can indicate a vestibular disease, according to PetMD.

While not technically a medical condition, Cotton, a six- or seven-year-old Bichon Frise, cannot bark as she was debarked.

However, she maintains a friendly and manja disposition.

Extensive question list used to screen potential adopters

In order to ensure the dogs go to good homes, Mr Tan put up an extensive list of questions for potential adopters.

The questions include whether one is ready to train the dog, fork out money for food and medical bills, and apply for licensing.

Potential adopters also have to share the number of household members they have, their residential area, their pet groomer, and what they would feed the dog.

Interested applicants may send an email with their answers to the email address in Mr Tan’s post here.

Only those who pass this round will get a response and have a chance to meet the dog of their choice.

Successful applicants will also need to attend a second face-to-face interview and screening with the entire household, including any domestic helpers.

