S’pore Cat Loses A Leg After Plunging 5 Floors, Now Up For Adoption

S’pore Cat Loses A Leg But Is Still Playful & Living Life To The Fullest

Sometimes, life throws you a curveball and something bad happens that changes your existence forever.

However, that doesn’t mean you should let it get you down forever — like this Singapore cat.

She lost a leg after plunging five floors, but still remains playful and lives life to the fullest.

Now, she’s up for adoption for those willing to open their hearts to her.

Cat loses leg after falling at industrial area

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (25 Jan), Causes For Animals Singapore introduced Pandan Cake, who’s just one year old.

The Singapore animal welfare charity said she used to live in an industrial area in the West.

However, she unfortunately fell five floors from a building.

Causes For Animals didn’t elaborate on how the incident happened, just that it resulted in one of her hind legs being amputated.

Cat is very trusting & loves playing

Despite the painful and debilitating experience, Pandan Cake is apparently doing well.

According to the charity, she hasn’t lost her trust in people and is in fact “very trusting”.

She also loves playing, they added.

Cats can still scale & jump on three legs

While some might expect a cat with one leg missing to be less mobile, that’s not true for Pandan Cake, Causes For Animals said.

Three-legged cats can still scale and jump about, and she’s no exception, as they added,

Being three legged does not stop her from living life to the fullest!

Cat now up for adoption

Pandan Cake is now looking for her forever home, and up for adoption.

She’s already sterilised, microchipped and vaccinated, so potential adopters don’t have to worry on that front.

However, they would have to cat-proof their windows and gates — as previously mentioned, she’s still able to scale and jump.

Those interested may send an email to guanling@causesforanimals.com or WhatsApp (not call) 98371536.

Hopefully, after all she’s been through, Pandan Cake can start a new life in the safe and loving home she deserves.

Featured image adapted from Causes For Animals on Instagram.