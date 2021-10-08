MOH Reports 3 Covid-19 Deaths On 7 Oct Involving Patients With Underlying Medical Conditions

Since the start of the pandemic, a fair proportion of our Covid-19 fatalities have involved seniors aged above 60 years. But from time to time, there are reports of younger patients who tragically succumb to their infections.

Last night (7 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that a 57-year-old Singaporean was 1 of the 3 latest victims who succumbed to Covid-19 infections.

In total, 136 individuals have passed away from Covid-19 complications in Singapore.

Singapore reports 3 Covid-19 deaths on 7 Oct

In an update on Thursday (7 Oct) evening, MOH reported 3,483 new cases and the passing of 3 individuals aged between 57 and 90 years old.

Though 2 of the 3 were vaccinated, all of them had a history of medical conditions.

Over the last 11 days, 57 patients have passed away from Covid-19 complications in Singapore.

Sharp rise in cases requiring oxygen treatment & ICU care

There’s also a worrying trend in the number of Covid-19 patients who are severely ill.

As of Thursday (7 Oct), 337 patients either require oxygen treatment or ICU care — 45 more than the day before.

This is the largest jump in severely ill cases over the past month.

MOH closely monitoring 5 clusters

Currently, MOH is closely monitoring 5 clusters, 3 of which involve workers’ dormitories:

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 – 6 new cases, 107 total

Tampines Dormitory – 35 new cases, 216 total

Woodlands Dormitory – 11 new cases, 406 total

According to MOH, transmissions have been occurring only within the premises so far. There has yet to be any evidence to suggest further spread beyond the living quarters.

The other 2 clusters are at United Medicare Care (Toa Payoh) and Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.

50 infections have been linked to the care home in Toa Payoh, comprising 39 residents, 10 staff members, and 1 household member of an infected individual. 15 of them are new cases reported on 7 Oct.

On the other hand, just 1 new case was added to the large cluster linked to Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, which currently has 326 cases.

Minimise non-essential social activities

Though the majority of our Covid-19 fatalities continue to involve individuals who are more vulnerable, this does not mean the rest of us are safe.

Remember to seek medical attention when you feel unwell and follow the relevant instructions to recuperate and keep the people around you safe.

Other than that, let’s try to minimise non-essential social activities and adhere to prevailing safety measures.

MS News would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families.

Featured image adapted from Linh on Flickr.