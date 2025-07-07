Tourist arrested for smuggling 3 live pythons in underwear at Bangkok airport

Tourist caught smuggling three pythons in underwear is a known trafficker

A Sri Lankan tourist was caught trying to smuggle three live pythons out of Thailand by hiding them in his underwear.

Authorities arrested the man, identified as Shehan, at Suvarnabhumi Airport on the evening of Wednesday (2 July).

Suspect has history of trafficking exotic animals

Shehan had arrived in Bangkok the day before and was already under surveillance due to a known history of trafficking exotic animals, including wolves, iguanas, black cockatoos, and sugar gliders.

After checking in for a flight out of Bangkok and clearing his suitcase through an X-ray scan, Shehan was pulled aside for a body search.

The search led the officers to a shocking discovery: three live ball pythons were hidden inside his underwear.

Ball pythons are protected under the wildlife trade laws, CITES Appendix II, meaning international trade is strictly controlled and requires special permits.

Part of nationwide crackdown on illegal wildlife trade

The arrest was part of a joint sting led by Thailand’s Wildlife Crime Intelligence Centre.

It’s supported by multiple Thai agencies under Thailand’s Wildlife Enforcement Network, along with international partners including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, UNODC, and the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).

Shehan now faces serious charges under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act and the Customs Act, both of which carry severe penalties for smuggling protected species.

Officials said the arrest was a clear warning to global wildlife crime syndicates. Thailand is cracking down hard on illegal wildlife trade, both at the borders and online.

Authorities are now expanding their investigation to uncover more suspects in this transnational smuggling ring.

Also read: 2 monitor lizards found in passenger’s luggage at airport in India, mouths bound with tape



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Facebook.