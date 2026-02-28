4 teens in Melaka involved in head-on motorcycle collision, 3 die from injuries

3 Malaysian students killed in early morning motorcycle crash

A devastating head-on collision in Melaka, Malaysia, involving three motorcycles in the early hours of Saturday (28 Feb) has claimed the lives of three students.

One 18-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Head-on collision leads to 3 fatalities

Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, confirmed that the incident occurred at 4am.

An 18-year-old, who was riding a Yamaha Y16, and a 15-year-old male student, who was riding a Yamaha 15 ZR, were travelling together from Bukit Katil toward Tiang Dua.

From the opposite direction, a 16-year-old male student was riding another Yamaha 15 ZR, carrying a 16-year-old female pillion passenger.

Upon reaching the site of the incident, the 16-year-old’s motorcycle collided head-on with the two other vehicles.

The force of the collision resulted in the immediate deaths of three students — the 15-year-old motorcyclist, the 16-year-old motorcyclist, and the 16-year-old female pillion rider.

All three died at the scene due to massive head trauma.

According to local reports, one of the deceased had his leg severed from the impact.

Motorcycles left mangled from impact

The 18-year-old motorcyclist is currently being treated in the Red Zone of Melaka Hospital for critical injuries to his head, legs, and arms.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Melaka Hospital Forensic Department for post-mortem examinations.

All three motorcycles involved were heavily mangled and have been seized for inspection by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM).

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.