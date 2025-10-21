3 women accused of organising procession around Istana for Palestine found not guilty

Trio acquitted of organising pro-Palestinian walk near Istana, judge finds they did not know route was restricted

Three Singaporean women accused of organising a pro-Palestinian walk near the Istana have been acquitted, after a district court found that they did not know the route they took was within a prohibited area.

The verdict, delivered on Tuesday (21 Oct), was met with cheers and applause from supporters filling the courtroom.

According to posts on Instagram account @sghungerstrike4gaza, the hearing lasted around 24 minutes.

Walk from Plaza Singapura to Istana’s rear gate

The women — Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, and Annamalai Kokila Parvathi — were each charged under the Public Order Act for organising a procession to publicise solidarity with Palestine.

On 2 Feb 2024, about 70 people joined the walk from Plaza Singapura to the rear gate of the Istana, where they intended to deliver letters addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The group moved along the Istana perimeter between 2pm and 3pm, with the event described by prosecutors as a procession promoting a cause.

Judge says women believed they were complying with the law

In his oral judgment, District Judge John Ng accepted that Ms Sobikun and Ms Amirah organised the walk, with Ms Annamalai assisting on the day.

However, he found that the trio did not know — and could not reasonably have known — that the public pavement outside the Istana was part of a restricted zone.

He noted that there were no signs marking the area as prohibited, and that similar walks to deliver letters had taken place previously without issue.

“They would not have any inkling that using that route would be illegal or prohibited,” Judge Ng said, adding that the women had acted with “an honest and reasonable belief” that they were following the law.

While clearing the trio of wrongdoing, the judge said it was “disingenuous” for them to deny that the event was meant to express solidarity with Palestine.

He pointed to the use of umbrellas decorated with watermelon motifs — a widely recognised symbol of Palestinian identity — as evidence that the walk was also intended to raise awareness for the cause.

Still, Judge Ng acknowledged that the “humanitarian situation in Palestine” formed the “sad backdrop” to the case, noting that the women had made efforts to stay within the law while delivering their letters.

Supporters react to acquittal

According to The Straits Times, audible gasps filled the courtroom as Judge Ng concluded his ruling with the words:

An acquittal of the three persons is in order.

The @sghungerstrike4gaza Instagram account shared that the judge had found it “not reasonable to expect them to have known the area was prohibited” and that he was satisfied an acquittal was appropriate.

Outside the State Courts, Ms Amirah told CNA she was “grateful” for the “unexpected” outcome, while Ms Sobikun said the trio were “really thankful for the community that has stood behind us all along”.

Meanwhile, Ms Annamalai described the ruling as “an incomplete victory”, adding that “there is a long road ahead to win our civil liberties as well as Palestine’s freedom”.

If convicted of organising a procession in a prohibited area, the women could have faced up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Also read: ‘It pains us that events were framed as dangerous acts’: Istana march organisers respond to SPF statement