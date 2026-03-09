Hospital director & doctor in South Korea jailed for murder of 36-week-old foetus, mother gets suspended sentence

Hospital director and doctor jailed for murder after placing 36-week-old foetus inside freezer to die

On Wednesday (4 Mar), a hospital director and an attending doctor in South Korea were sentenced to prison for the death of a 36-week-old foetus.

The fetus’s mother was also found guilty as an accomplice to the murder and was given a suspended sentence.

Doctors placed delivered foetus in freezer

According to Chosun, the mother, surnamed Kwon, was 34 to 36 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to the baby via caesarean section at Mr Yoon’s hospital in June 2024 (both names transliterated from Korean).

Yoon and the attending physician, surnamed Shim (transliterated from Korean), then placed the foetus in a freezer to kill it.

In June 2025, Kwon, who is in her 20s, posted a video about the procedure on YouTube titled “Total surgery cost 9 million won, 120 hours of hell”, The JoongAng reported.

This sparked controversy and led South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to order the police to investigate.

Mother claims not to know fetus would be born alive

According to The JoongAng, the mother claimed that “if she had known the foetus would be born alive, she would have gone to a facility for unwed mothers instead of a hospital”.

However, the court pointed out that Kwon visited several clinics to confirm the foetus’s heartbeat prior to the abortion.

“In these circumstances, it appears that Ms Kwon knew that the surgery would lead to the foetus’s death by signing a consent form entrusting the clinic with the disposal of the fetus’s body,” the court added.

Mother gets suspended sentence

However, the court pointed out that it cannot hold the director, doctor, and the mother solely responsible for the murder.

This is because the abortion law was removed in 2019, and the special act that protects pregnant women facing social and economic difficulties was not implemented until July 2024.

It also appeared that Kwon only found out about her pregnancy right before the abortion due to a misdiagnosis, so the court did not rule out the possibility that she did this, thinking giving birth would bring misfortune to her and the fetus.

Due to the insufficient social and legal measures for pregnant women, Kwon was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of probation, but her prison sentence was suspended for a year, Chosun reported.

Hospital director made money through abortions

According to Chosun, Yoon was found to have made KRW1.46 billion (S$1.2 million) by introducing 527 abortion patients to brokers from August 2022 to July 2024.

He was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a KRW1.5 million (S$1,300) fine.

Authorities also confiscated KRW1.15 billion (S$980,000) in proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, the attending doctor Shim was sentenced to four years in prison.

Under South Korean law, a foetus is generally not considered a legal person unless it has fully emerged from the mother’s womb, The JoongAng reported.

Because of this distinction, applying the charge of murder can be complicated in such cases.

Featured image adapted from The JoongAng, Newsis.