38 Oxley Rd gazetted for acquisition, to ‘safeguard and preserve’ its history and importance

Former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s house at 38 Oxley Rd to be gazetted for acquisition

Former Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew’s house at 38 Oxley Rd has been gazetted for acquisition, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the National Heritage Board (NHB) announced in a press release on 29 Jan.

The site was gazetted as a national monument on 12 Dec 2025, after Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo issued a Preservation Order.

SLA and NHB also stated that the site was gazetted to preserve it due to its historic and national significance.

Detailed study to consider next steps

SLA and NHB said the site’s preservation and acquisition mean it cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial, or private use.

“Relevant authorities will also assess the condition of the buildings and structures within the site, and undertake a detailed study to consider the next steps,” said SLA and NHB.

However, the government has also “committed to respecting Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s” wishes to protect his family, by removing “any trace of private living spaces from the interior of the house,” said SLA and NHB.

They also added that the house interior known to Mr Lee would not be displayed, recorded, remodelled, or replicated elsewhere.

Compensation will be based on the site’s market value at the gazette date and any claims submitted by affected parties.

