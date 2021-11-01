407 Deaths From Covid-19 As 13 More Pass Away On 31 Oct

Over the past 2 months, Singapore has recorded more deaths from Covid-19 complications than before as we looked to open up following vaccinating a majority of the eligible population.

However, the spread of the Delta variant proved more virulent than expected.

Singapore announced that 13 more cases passed away from Covid-19 on Sunday (31 Oct), meaning we’ve reached 407 deaths.

They were aged between 57 and 89 years.

There were 3,163 new cases recorded yesterday, with the weekly infection growth rate at 1.12 — a decrease from 1.14 the day before.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 13 more deaths resulting from Covid-19 yesterday.

They were between 57 and 89 years — all with various unspecified underlying medical conditions, apart from 2 people.

Both of them were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The current ICU utilisation rate is 68.3%.

Currently, 1,672 cases are warded. Of these:

284 cases require oxygen supplementation in general wards

69 cases are unstable and require close monitoring

61 cases are critically ill and intubated in the ICU

3,163 new Covid-19 infections

Good news on the Covid-19 front — 98.7% of cases over the past 28 days have had no or mild symptoms.

Of the 94,369 individuals,

0.8% required oxygen

0.3% in the ICU

0.2% have passed away

The 0.2% is, while not ideal, a good sign that we are keeping deaths largely under control despite the uptick, since absolute numbers can prove to deceive.

Of the 3,163 infections from yesterday,

2,745 are in the community

414 are dorm residents

4 are imported

531 seniors over the age of 60 were part of the community cases.

Large clusters with new cases

MOH is closely monitoring the following clusters:

Institute of Mental Health – 3 new cases

Orange Valley Nursing Home (Clementi) – 1 new case

ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home (10 Buangkok View Block 9) – 5 new cases

PCF Sparkletots @ Whampoa Block 85 – 1 new case

The IMH cluster currently has 266 cases, with 16 staff and 250 patients affected.

We hope the cluster will be closed as soon as possible to protect staff and patients alike.

More vaccines available

ICU bed occupancy rates may be above desired levels. Although cases still exceed 3,000 at the moment, our death rate remains low in comparison. This is a sign that things are relatively under control.

Although we all desire to reopen as soon as possible, rushing the process may overwhelm the healthcare system further. The good news is that we can now vaccinate more of the population with the Sinovac vaccine.

With more seniors and other individuals getting a vaccine, we may then be able to safely open up, so some patience and adaptation will be required now.

