About 100 people allegedly win 4D 1st Prize after punting on combination drawn at Hungry Ghost Festival event

Lucky combination ‘2250’ brought over S$1 mil in total 4D winnings for devotees in Sembawang

A resident who took part in a Hungry Ghost Festival at Sembawang reportedly walked away with S$600,000 after punting on a combination ‘attained’ from the altar.

The lucky number — “2250” — turned out to be the 1st Prize combination for the 4D draw last Saturday (23 Aug).

Organisers estimate that about 100 residents had bet on the combination and won over S$1 million in combined winnings, reported Shin Min Daily News. (SMDN).

Winning number sought at festival altar

To mark the Hungry Ghost Month, devotees set up an altar at the void deck of Block 503A Canberra Link.

Last Friday (22 Aug), a devotee, with the altar keeper’s permission, cast divination blocks and obtained a lucky number — “2250”.

The number was later posted publicly at the altar, and many devotees and passers-by reportedly punted on the number.

When last Saturday’s (23 Aug) draw results were released, “2250” came up as the top prize.

One punter struck S$600k, many others won thousands

According to SMDN, a committee member for the event said that all the devotees present that evening had placed bets on the number. Most of them won about S$4,000, but others who placed larger bets walked away with larger sums.

One resident who placed a System Entry bet for 12 permutations won more than S$2,000. Another punter won S$13,000 after placing S$2 “big” and S$3 “small” bets.

The largest winning, however, went to a resident who reportedly struck over S$600,000.

Elderly devotee shared S$10k 4D winnings with workers

Among the winners was 87-year-old Mdm Lian (surname transliterated from Chinese), who received about S$10,000 in winnings.

She graciously shared part of her winnings with cleaners, dishwashers at a nearby coffee shop, and migrant workers.

“I’m already old, I only wish for good health. Money can go to those who need it more,” she told SMDN, adding that she was happy to spread her joy.

Winnings used for thanksgiving & community giving

Several winners returned to the altar in the days after the draw to offer thanks. Some bought boxes of paper offerings, fruits, and toys, while others sponsored the community’s getai performances.

Four winners collectively donated over S$13,000 to the getai performances, SMDN reported.

A committee member shared that at least 58 devotees have returned so far to give thanks.

Following the announcement of the winning number, the Singapore Pools outlet just 50 metres from the altar reportedly saw waves of devotees queuing to claim their prizes.

According to SMDN, due to the large number of winners, the outlet had to replenish its cash reserves several times to keep up with the payouts.

