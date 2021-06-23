5 Covid-19 Cases Detected From Bukit Merah View Testing

After 21 Covid-19 cases surfaced at 119 Bukit Merah, the authorities promptly commenced mandatory testing for residents from 8 nearby blocks.

Those tests ended on 21 Jun, and results have revealed 5 more Covid-19 cases in the area.

Meanwhile, results of mandatory testing at Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru have fortunately come back negative for all 458 individuals.

5 more test positive at Bukit Merah

According to TODAY Online, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the results of the mandatory testing at Bukit Merah on Wednesday (23 Jun).

MOH had conducted the test on residents at 8 HDB blocks at Bukit Merah view between 20 and 21 Jun. Tests for visitors were optional.

Out of 2,133 tested, 5 results came back positive for Covid-19, noted TODAY.

The 8 blocks involved are blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125, and 126 Bukit Merah View.

Block 117 Bukit Merah View

As such, the Bukit Merah View cluster has now grown to 81 cases.

458 people test negative at Beo Cresent

On a separate note, mandatory tests at Beo Crescent concluded earlier on Sunday (20 Jun), with all 458 people testing negative for Covid-19.

Among them are stall owners and staff at Beo Crescent Market and Havelock Food Centre.

Residents at blocks 34,36, 38, 40 and 46 Beo Crescent have also tested negative, reports The Straits Times.

Blocks 36 & 38 Beo Crescent

Stick to social distancing & stay vigilant

Even as Singapore gradually eases our social distancing measures, we shouldn’t let our guards down given the emerging community cases.

To that end, from 21 Jun, MOH has updated the definition of ‘close contact’ to a 15-minute exposure within a 2-metre radius.

This is down from the previous 30-minute duration. The more stringent definition can hopefully help detect possible contacts more efficiently and thoroughly.

As the situation continues to develop, let’s remain patient, vigilant, and above all, cooperative, to ensure our safety and that of our loved ones.

