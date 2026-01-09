Customer left ‘speechless’ by five-cent discount on Beijing cabbage at FairPrice

FairPrice customer stunned by five-cent Beijing cabbage discount at supermarket

A FairPrice shopper was left bemused after spotting a five-cent discount on Beijing cabbage at one of the supermarket chain’s outlets, prompting a social media post that has since drawn widespread attention.

The customer shared a photo in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (6 Jan), showing a price tag labelled “SPECIAL” at the vegetable section.

According to the tag, Beijing cabbage imported from China was being sold at S$1.90, down from its original price of S$1.95.

The promotion was stated to be valid until Wednesday (7 Jan).

In a brief caption accompanying the post, the original poster (OP) wrote: “NTUC pride (sic) itself as a social conscious enterprise / organisation. Speechless.”

Two photos were included, with the second image zooming in on the price tag. The post was punctuated with face-palm and laughing avatars, emphasising the OP’s disbelief.

Netizens bemused by modest price drop

The marginal discount quickly became fodder for online commentary.

One commenter described it as a “marketing tactic”, suggesting that shoppers would need to buy more cabbages to see any meaningful savings.

Another compared it unfavourably to a promotion at another supermarket, where two cabbages were allegedly sold for S$1.99.

Others leaned into humour, with one Facebook user joking that the OP should be “grateful”, as the five cents saved could go towards buying a plastic bag.

Another pointed out that customers would need to purchase 10 cabbages just to save 50 cents.

MS News has reached out to FairPrice Group (FPG) for comment.

FairPrice giving out vouchers

Separately, FPG announced on 2 Jan that shoppers who use CDC supermarket vouchers at FairPrice outlets will receive a S$6 return voucher for every S$60 spent in a single transaction from now until 11 Jan.

The return vouchers come with no minimum spending requirement and can be stacked in one purchase.

They will be valid for use from the day after they are issued until 27 Feb.

FPG said the move is intended to complement the Government’s CDC Vouchers Scheme and provide additional support for households as they manage daily expenses at the start of the year.

