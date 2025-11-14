Shopper calls out FairPrice NEX for selling ‘rotten’ & ‘black’ durian flesh, turns out they’re safe to eat

‘Rotten’ durian sold at FairPrice NEX is actually common condition known as tip burn

A shopper raised concerns after spotting “rotten” durians with “black” flesh being sold at FairPrice Xtra in NEX mall.

However, MS News understands that the darkened flesh is not a sign of spoilage.

It is actually a condition known as tip burn, which occurs when parts of the fruit receive fewer nutrients. The affected portions are also safe to eat.

‘Rotten’ durians sold at discounted price

Speaking to MS News, a contributor surnamed Koh said they encountered the durian on Monday (10 Nov) night.

At the supermarket, Koh came across several boxes of durian on display for S$10 each.

Curious about the deal, Koh took a closer look, only to find that the fruit appeared inedible.

“The durians inside appeared spoiled beyond consumption, with visible black, rotten flesh on several seeds,” they said.

Koh acknowledged that discounted items are often close to their shelf life. However, they stressed that selling visibly spoiled food, especially perishable items, could pose serious health risks to consumers.

“It is disappointing and concerning that such a practice is taking place under a major retailer associated with a national cooperative,” Koh said.

By highlighting this incident, Koh also hoped to raise awareness about food safety standards and consumer protection.

Darkened bits not caused by spoilage or rot

While the affected durian may not look appetising, MS News understands that the darkened flesh is safe to eat.

It is actually a common condition known as tip burn, which occurs when certain parts of the durian receive less water or nutrients during the flesh-formation process.

This can happen due to several factors, including weather conditions or excessive leaf growth.

The condition is not caused by spoilage or rot.

