5 foreigners purposely offer bribes to S’pore officers to get arrested, charged & denied bail

On 18 July, five foreigners were charged in Singapore court after attempting to bribe authorities. They were also denied bail.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) found that they had deliberately committed their crimes to extend their stay in Singapore.

The Chinese nationals were trying to get Special Passes, which are issued to foreigners who are assisting in investigations or required to attend court.

Five foreigners charged tried to bribe authorities

Earlier this year, the five individuals were arrested for different crimes.

Xiao Xiezhi and Huang Chuangshan were both caught for smoking in non-designated areas in January and June, respectively.

Mr Xiao had then offered a bribe of S$400 to the NEA officers, and Mr Huang offered a bribe of S$100.

Xu Zhishen and Xu Bixin were arrested on 27 April and 3 May.

The CPIB did not disclose Zhishen’s specific crime, but Bixin was arrested for trying to avoid an identity check.

The first man offered a bribe of S$119 to some Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers, and the second offered a bribe of S$70.

Lin Liangjun was arrested for a traffic accident on 24 June. He offered a bribe of S$160 to the attending SPF officers.

All officers rejected the bribes.

They hoped to sell illegal sex enhancement medications

The CPIB revealed that the men planned to sell illegal sex enhancement medications while on bail.

They had paid their bailors, as well as for potential bail extensions.

The CPIB is currently investigating the scheme.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

The CPIB reiterated that “Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption”.

Featured image by MS News.