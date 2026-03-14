5 sent to hospital after 5-vehicle accident along SLE, 2 drivers trapped in their seats

SLE accident involves 2 trucks, 2 lorries & a motorcycle, blocks entire expressway

Five people were sent to the hospital on Saturday (14 March) morning after four heavy vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in an accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Dashcam footage posted by ROADS.sg showed the lorries and trucks crashing into one another, wiping out a motorcycle.

Heavy vehicles involved in chain collision in far-left lane

According to the clip, recorded by another motorist in the centre lane, the four heavy vehicles were travelling in the far-left lane.

One of the trucks suddenly crashed into the back of a lorry which had stopped due to congestion in the lane.

This caused the lorry to crash into another lorry in front of it, which in turn crashed into a truck.

Lorries swerve into road, 1 hits motorcycle

The impact caused both lorries to swerve out across the road.

The first lorry slams into the road divider, taking out a motorcycle in the far-right lane.

Another video posted by ROADS.sg, which was taken by the motorcyclist, showed the moment the lorry hit him.

The second lorry flips onto its side in the centre lane.

Lorries & trucks damaged in SLE accident

A video posted on Telegram depicted the aftermath of the accident.

It showed the first lorry crushed against the divider and the second lorry lying on its side, with debris strewn across the SLE.

The two trucks were upright and appeared to be less badly damaged.

Photos posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook however showed that the first truck was damaged at the front, with its bumper dislodged.

A photo posted on SG Taxi Drivers on Facebook showed that the motorcycle had managed to avoid total wreckage. A helmet lay on the grass verge next to the expressway.

SLE accident blocks all 3 lanes

Another photo revealed that the accident vehicles had blocked all three lanes of the SLE.

Netizens on Telegram said all the lanes were closed, with traffic able to pass only via the road shoulder.

There was also a jam in the other direction as motorists were slowing down to look at the accident.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the accident took place in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), after the Upper Thomson Road exit.

It resulted in congestion that stretched to Lentor Avenue, it added.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

2 lorry drivers trapped & rescued by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10am on 14 March.

It took place along the SLE towards the BKE, and involved two trucks, two lorries and a motorcycle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 10.05am, told MS News that two people were found trapped in the driver’s seats of two different lorries.

The two drivers were rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Eventually, five people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

two male lorry drivers aged 42 and 37

two male lorry passengers aged 28 and 52

a 32-year-old male motorcyclist

Three of them were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and two of them were conveyed to Woodlands Hospital, SCDF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 1 injured after 6-vehicle accident along SLE, private bus driver assisting police investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and ROADS.sg on Facebook.