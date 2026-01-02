1 injured after 6-vehicle accident along SLE, private bus driver assisting police investigations

19-year-old car driver injured after 6-vehicle accident along SLE

One person was injured and a private bus driver is assisting police investigations after a chain collision on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Friday (2 Jan) night.

Footage of the aftermath posted on Facebook showed the authorities at the scene of the six-vehicle accident.

Bus & cars damaged in 6-vehicle SLE accident

The clip, taken from a passing vehicle, showed the bus right at the back, with its front door open.

Its windshield was cracked, with shards of glass and other debris on the road surrounding it.

In front of the bus was a Malaysian-registered car whose back was damaged.

A police officer was standing next to it, in conversation with two people.

Lying on top of the car’s bonnet was another white car.

The collision had caused part of the bumper of the car behind to become dislodged, and part of the body of the car in front to protrude out.

The white car lying on top of another car had also slammed into the back of a silver BMW, causing its hood to fold up.

The BMW was also damaged, with a large chunk of car body lying on the road.

Farther in front, a white car stood relatively unharmed, as compared with the others.

But right at the head of the queue was a white car whose back was severely crumpled, with one of its rear headlights dislodged.

Car driver injuried but declines to be sent to hospital

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.30pm on 2 Jan.

It took place along the SLE in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BLE), and involved five cars and a bus.

A 19-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries, but declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

Additionally, a 34-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Hui Ling Goh via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook.