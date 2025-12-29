Boys aged 1 & 4 & 2 adults sent to hospital after 4-vehicle chain collision on AYE

Lorry & 3 cars involved in chain collision on AYE

Two boys aged one and four and two adults were sent to the hospital after a chain collision along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Sunday (28 Dec).

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed the accident vehicles lined up in a row in the centre lane of the expressway.

Fronts & backs of accident vehicles damaged

Right at the back was a red Mazda, which had crashed into the back of a silver car, causing its hood to be folded up.

In front of the silver car was a black car, though the two vehicles did not appear to have collided with each other.

The black car, however, had hit the back of a lorry in front of it, causing its hood to also be folded up.

Also at the scene were a police car, two police motorcycles and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle.

Two ambulances were seen farther ahead of the accident vehicles.

Chain collision took place along AYE after Clementi Road exit

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.50am on 28 Dec.

It took place along the AYE in the direction of the city, and involved a lorry and three cars.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 12.10pm, told MS News that the accident had occurred after the Clementi Road exit.

4 sent to hospital, including 2 young boys

Four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 41-year-old male car driver

his 44-year-old female passenger

two boys aged one and four, who were also car passengers

SCDF said that they were all conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Additionally, two male car drivers aged 41 and 36 are assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @foreverboleh on TikTok.