2 sent to hospital after 5-vehicle accident in Bedok Reservoir, 1 driver assisting police investigations

Bedok Reservoir accident involves 4 cars & 1 prime mover

Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident involving five vehicles along Bedok Reservoir Road on Friday (12 Dec).

A video of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed a police car at the scene, with two lanes of the road cordoned off.

Several vehicles damaged in Bedok Reservoir accident

In the clip, a white car was seen to have crashed into the rear of a prime mover.

While that car’s bonnet was damaged, its rear bumper was also dented, suggesting that it could have been hit in the rear as well.

To the right of the prime mover was another car that also appeared to be damaged.

Farther in front, a black Toyota was in the far-left lane, having sustained noticeable damaged to its rear.

A large piece of debris lay on the edge of the kerb.

Bedok Reservoir accident took place near bus stop

A witness, 60-year-old retiree Mdm Luo (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that the multi-vehicle chain collision took place near a bus stop.

Photos she shared indicated that it involved three white cars, one black car and a prime mover.

All the cars were damaged, with the airbags of one of the white cars deployed.

PHV passenger suffers injuries, ends up in ambulance

The white car that had crashed into the back of the prime mover was a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driven by a female driver, she said.

The female passenger appeared to have suffered minor injuries from the accident and was slightly dizzy.

She was supposed to be heading to the airport but ended up in an ambulance, Mdm Luo added.

The accident also caused traffic congestion, with more than 10 vehicles stuck in the jam.

Male car driver assisting with police investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.30pm on 12 Dec.

It took place along Bedok Reservoir Road, and involved four cars and one prime mover.

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: A 36-year-old female car driver and her 37-year-old female car passenger.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, a 39-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 70-year-old cabby & teenager among 4 sent to hospital after 3-vehicle accident along SLE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @graciedaisy5678 on TikTok.