70-year-old cabby & teenager among 4 sent to hospital after 3-vehicle accident along SLE

3-vehicle accident along SLE involved car, motorcycle & taxi

Four people were sent to the hospital after an accident involving three vehicles along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Wednesday (26 Nov).

Footage of the aftermath, posted over the SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News Telegram channel, showed a damaged car and motorcycle on lane 1 (far-right) of the expressway.

Car & motorcycle damaged in SLE accident

In the clip, taken from a passing vehicle, the car appeared to have crashed head-first into the road divider.

Its left rear wheel had fallen off, with the corresponding area of the car body crumpled.

The motorcycle lay on its side on the road, with a white helmet next to it.

Debris was scattered on the road around them.

Farther up was an ambulance, with a man sitting inside being attended to by paramedics.

Accident causes congestion along SLE

Another video shared on Facebook showed that the accident had caused congestion along the SLE, with the first three lanes from the right cordoned off by the authorities.

At the scene were police vehicles, an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle and at least two ambulances.

The car and motorcycle remained at the site.

Farther ahead, though, was a blue ComfortDelGro taxi with its front passenger door open and an officer inspecting the vehicle.

Motorists advised to avoid 3 lanes

At 1.34pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a post on X that an accident had occurred on the SLE in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), after the Yio Chu Kang Road exit.

While it initially advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 3, it updated a minute later that they should avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

By 2.30pm, LTA said the ensuing congestion had stretched to Yio Chu Kang Road.

4 sent to the hospital in a conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.20pm on 26 Nov.

It took place along the SLE towards the BKE, and involved a car, a motorcycle and a taxi.

Four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 70-vear-old male taxi driver

a 43- vear-old male motorcyclist

a 36-year-old male car passenger

a 17-vear-old male taxi passenger

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 1.25pm, told MS News that they were all conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 4 sent to hospital after 6-vehicle accident in Sembawang, 2 drivers trapped in their seats

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and প্রজাপতি on Facebook.