4 sent to hospital after 6-vehicle accident in Sembawang, 2 drivers trapped in their seats

6-vehicle accident in Sembawang involved 3 lorries, car, van & motorcycle

An accident involving six vehicles in Sembawang on Friday (14 Nov) morning resulted in four people being sent to the hospital.

Footage of the crash, posted in SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, showed a black van ploughing into several vehicles that had stopped at the traffic light.

Van collides into 3 lorries that stopped at red light

The clip, which had a time stamp of 6.48am on 14 Nov, showed the van travelling at high speed on the far-right lane while approaching a junction.

It fails to stop in time, first crashing into a lorry that had stopped at the red light.

The collision propels the lorry forward, where it crashes into other vehicles.

The black van then proceeds to rear-end two more lorries that had been in front of the first lorry.

1st Lorry hits car, lorry & motorcycle

Another clip uploaded by ROADS.sg on Facebook, taken from another angle, showed the initial collision between the van and the first lorry.

The impact pushed the lorry forward and caused it to hit a black lorry, a car and a motorcycle, with the motorcyclist falling onto the road.

It finally came to rest perpendicular to the flow of traffic.

A driver who was not involved in the crash left his car and helped the motorcyclist back onto his feet.

Vehicles damaged, rescuers seen at the scene

The SGRV video also depicted the extent of the damage shortly after the accident, with the black van’s front damaged.

The motorcycle lay on its side, while the first lorry had a badly dented rear.

Later, officers and a man were seen standing next to the black lorry.

4 sent to hospital after 6-vehicle Sembawang accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.50am on 14 Nov.

It took place at the junction of Admiralty Road East and Deptford Road, and involved one motorcycle, one car, one van and three lorries.

A total of four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 56-year-old male motorcyclist

a 38-year-old male van driver

a 71-year-old male lorry driver

his 42-year-old male passenger

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 6.55am, told MS News that they were all conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

2 drivers rescued from their seats

Additionally, one lorry driver and one van driver were found trapped in their seats.

Both individuals were extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment, SCDF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

