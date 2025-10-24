5 people sent to hospital after 6-vehicle accident involving Go-Ahead bus in Kovan

A large amount of debris lay across three lanes of the road.

By - 24 Oct 2025, 9:37 pm

Five people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Kovan on Friday (24 Oct) afternoon.

Photos of the aftermath posted on Facebook showed a bus and a van among the vehicles involved.

Source: Amie Ramirez on Facebook

Bus, van & several cars involved in Kovan accident

According to the images, a Go-Ahead bus stood stationary in the far-left lane along Upper Serangoon Road, just before Simon Road and opposite Kovan MRT station and Heartland Mall.

On the third lane from the left was a silver car whose rear was totally wrecked and partially caved in, with a white van in front of it.

Source: Amie Ramirez on Facebook

Farther ahead, a black Honda was in front of the van.

Source: Amie Ramirez on Facebook

In front of the Honda was a white car.

Source: Amie Ramirez on Facebook

In a video posted by the same user, an ambulance from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) can be seen heading to the scene, with sirens blaring.

Source: Amie Ramirez on Facebook

Yet another car involved in the accident

Another video shared by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed police vehicles and at least two ambulances had arrived, along with fire engines.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

Taken from a passing bus, it revealed that yet another car had been involved in the accident, and was behind the Go-Ahead bus.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

The white car’s front had suffered significant damage and its airbags had been deployed.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

Ahead was the silver car whose back had caved in.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

An SCDF officer could be seen entering the driver’s seat of the van.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

Kovan accident causes congestion till Boundary Road

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 5.16pm that an accident had occurred along Upper Serangoon Road in the direction of Sengkang.

It advised motorists to avoid lane 5.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

In subsequent updates, LTA increased the number of lanes affected, eventually advising motorists to avoid lanes 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

At 5.59pm, LTA said the accident had caused traffic congestion till Boundary Road.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

As of 7.59pm, congestion still stretched to Boundary Road, with lanes 3 and 4 to be avoided.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

5 sent to hospital after 6-vehicle accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident along Upper Serangoon Road at about 4.35pm on 24 Oct.

It involved six vehicles — a bus, two vans and three cars.

Five were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

  • a 57-year-old male bus driver
  • a 47-year-old male van driver
  • his 33-year-old female passenger
  • a 29-year-old male car driver
  • a 66-year-old male car driver

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were all conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

2 declined to be sent to hospital

Additionally, another two people were assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

SPF said that they were a 48-year-old male van driver and a 31-year-old male car driver.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.

Featured image adapted from Amie Ramirez on Facebook.

