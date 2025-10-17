3 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Yishun, car reportedly drove in wrong direction

3 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Yishun, car reportedly entered wrong lane

Three people were sent to the hospital after an accident involving four vehicles in Yishun on Thursday (16 Oct).

One of the vehicles, a yellow car, was believed to have lost control and headed in the wrong direction, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Car appears to have crashed into 2 others during Yishun accident

A photo sent in by a Shin Min reader showed a black car and a black Mercedes in lanes 2 and 3, respectively.

A yellow car, facing the opposite direction, appeared to have crashed into both of the other cars.

All three cars were damaged, with the yellow car sustaining a bent hood, shattered headlights, and a dislodged bumper.

The black car’s hood was also dented and its bumper had fallen off.

The cars’ airbags were deployed, and debris littered the road.

Behind was a lorry which had been involved in a collision with the black car.

Yellow car believed to have lost control, leading to Yishun accident

A witness, 45-year-old car dealership owner Zhang Yonghua (transliterated from Mandarin), told the paper that the two black cars had stopped at the traffic light when the yellow car crashed into both of them from the opposite direction.

The yellow car is believed to have lost control, he said.

The impact caused the black car to move backwards and hit the lorry behind it.

A male driver suffered serious arm injuries and was sent to the hospital, he added.

Lorry was carrying migrant workers

Mr Zhang noted that the lorry involved was carrying migrant workers.

Rattled by the accident, they got off and paced around the road.

Thankfully, none of them had suffered serious injuries.

Yishun accident involved 3 cars & a lorry: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.45pm on 16 Oct.

It involved three cars and a lorry.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 1.

3 people sent to hospital conscious

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 78-year-old male car driver

his 69-year-old female passenger

a 46-year-old female car driver

All of them were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF said.

Additionally, a 29-year-old female car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

