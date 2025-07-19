2 sent to hospital after 3-vehicle accident in City Hall, driver assisting police investigations

Car collides into back of stationary taxi in City Hall accident

Two people were sent to the hospital after a chain collision involving three vehicles in the City Hall area.

Footage of the crash posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed a silver car colliding into the back of the stationary ComDelGro taxi.

Taxi had stopped at traffic light when car crashed into it

The clip, which had a timestamp of 12.12pm on 17 July, appeared to have been taken by the vehicle in front of the taxi.

It depicted the taxi idling along North Bridge Road, possibly because it had stopped at the traffic light.

The silver car then suddenly collides into the taxi from behind.

After the crash, both drivers opened their doors. The car appeared to have sustained significant damage as its hood was crumpled and folded up.

A woman then stumbled out of the driver’s seat of the car and walked towards the taxi.

Van also damaged in City Hall accident

A photo of the aftermath showed that the impact had caused the taxi to collide with the van in front of it.

It was damaged in front as well as at the rear.

The van appeared to have suffered slight damage.

Two people sent to hospital after City Hall accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.15pm on 17 July.

It took place at the junction of North Bridge Road and Stamford Road, and involved a van, a taxi and a car.

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: a 67-year-old male taxi driver and a 27-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at 12.20pm, told MS News that both were conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The car driver, a 60-year-old woman, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

