5-year-old boy in M’sia gets swept away while washing his feet at beach, body found

Young boy swept away by large wave at Malaysia beach

The body of a five-year-old boy has been found after he was swept away by a large wave at Batu Rakit Beach in Terengganu, Malaysia.

The child, Muhammad Zarif Mohd Hazahari, was washing his feet at the beach at around 6.43pm on 9 Jan when the tragedy happened.

At the time, he was on a walk with his aunt and two cousins.

Large wave strikes as he was washing his feet

Preliminary investigations found that the aunt had brought the children to the beach at around 6pm.

They were walking along the shore, watching the waves, and playing in the sand.

When the aunt instructed the children to wash their feet before heading home, the children, including Muhammad, went to the water’s edge to do so.

All of a sudden, a giant wave struck, pulling the victim out into the sea, according to Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor.

Witnesses attempt to help but fail due to strong swells

A witness at the scene reported that upon hearing the boy’s cries for help, he and two friends attempted a rescue.

However, they were unsuccessful due to the large swells.

Authorities added that the witness saw the victim drifting westward with the waves for about 200m before he disappeared from sight.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Azmi Omar stated that a search and rescue (SAR) operation was immediately launched to locate the victim, with 11 personnel initially deployed to the scene.

Boy’s body washes ashore

The search, which later involved 26 personnel, extended into the following day (10 Jan).

It was only on 11 Jan at around 3am that rescuers found the body of Muhammad Zarif washed up on the beach, 6km from the scene of the incident.

Authorities have urged the public to be cautious when approaching bodies of water during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon season.

Also read: 12-year-old boy in M’sia drowns after attempting to save brother & friends in pond



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Sin Chew Daily.