3,598 New Covid-19 Cases & 6 Deaths On 23 Oct

Singapore confirmed 3,598 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (23 Oct), comprising 2,804 community cases, 790 dorm residents, and 4 imported infections.

There were also 6 deaths, bringing the national death toll to 300.

Here’s a summary of the latest update.

6 Covid-19 deaths comprised seniors aged 61-91

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 2 men and 4 women, aged between 61 and 91, have passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

4 of the deceased were unvaccinated, while 2 were vaccinated.

All of them suffered from various underlying medical conditions.

149 cases under intensive care

Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the age groups of all Covid-19 community cases.

Source

The majority of the cases are in the 19-39 years and 40-60 years categories.

17,725 cases – or 70.4% – are recovering at home

4,796 cases – or 19.1% – are in Community Care Facilities

960 cases – or 3.8% – are in treatment facilities

1,680 cases – or 6.7% – are warded in the hospital for observation

Of the number of patients hospitalised, 269 require oxygen supplementation, 91 are unstable and are in the ICU, and another 58 are critically ill and under intensive care.

2 clusters reported new cases

MOH also detected new cases linked to 2 large clusters:

Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village – 6 new cases, 60 in total

AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens – 10 new cases, 59 in total

The transmission detected were mostly among residents.

Singapore needs more time for Covid-19 situation to stabilise

Singapore’s Stabilisation Phase was initially expected to end today (24 Oct). However, judging by the current situation, authorities deduce that we need more time. Hence, it has been extended till 21 Nov.

After all, we still see 4-digit Covid-19 cases and more deaths every day.

All residents have been advised to limit their social gatherings to help keep the outbreak under control. So if you’re heading out, do remember to mask up, keep a safe distance from others, and maintain good personal hygiene.

