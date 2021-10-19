6 Covid-19 Fatalities Reported On 18 Oct Were Between 78 & 93 Years Old

On Monday (18 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,553 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2,008 in the community.

6 more elderly patients had also passed away due to Covid-19 complications, of whom only 1 was vaccinated.

Aged 78 years and above, all of them had pre-existing medical conditions.

6 Covid-19 fatalities on 18 Oct all had underlying medical conditions

Of the 6 Covid-19 casualties, 4 were unvaccinated and 1 was partially vaccinated. The remaining case was fully vaccinated.

As with most patients who had passed away due to Covid-19 complications, all 6 individuals had underlying medical conditions.

Their ages were between 78 and 93 years old. Along with their underlying medical conditions, this could’ve made them more vulnerable to severe infections.

Over the past week, 59 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the coronavirus.

404 patients require oxygen treatment & ICU care

The number of patients with severe Covid-19 infections continues to trend upwards.

As of Monday (18 Oct), 337 patients are undergoing oxygen treatment while 67 require ICU care.

These are the highest figures Singapore has seen over the past month.

2,553 new Covid-19 cases on 18 Oct

Overall, MOH reported 2,553 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (18 Oct), a significant dip from the nearly 3,000 daily cases we had been reporting several days ago.

This, however, could be due to fewer tests over the weekends, an explanation MOH provided last week.

Of the 2,553 cases, 80%, or about 2,008 are in the community. 544 of them are from workers’ dormitories and the remaining cases are imports.

MOH closely monitoring 6 active clusters

MOH is also keeping a close eye on 6 active clusters, including 4 at nursing homes:

Apex Harmony Lodge – 1 new case, 13 total

Bukit Batok Home for the Aged – 8 new cases, 52 total

United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh) – 2 new cases, 128 total

St. Andrew’s Nursing Home (Taman Jurong) – 1 new case, 16 total

The other 2 clusters involve a welfare home in Marsiling and a pre-school in Hougang:

MWS Christalite Methodist Home – 1 new case, 10 total

MY World Preschool @ Hougang Dewcourt – 2 new cases, 16 total

Seniors & unvaccinated folks are more vulnerable

Covid-19 has thrown us many curveballs throughout the pandemic.

But one thing for certain is that seniors and those who are unvaccinated have a higher chance of falling severely ill.

If you belong in these vulnerable segments of society, please protect yourself by minimising social activities and getting the vaccine ASAP.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from FookLooi Chan on Flickr.