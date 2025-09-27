61-year-old Chinese man charged with sending parcel containing pork to mosque in Serangoon

Man, 61, charged after parcel containing pork sent to Al-Istiqamah Mosque

A 61-year-old Chinese man has been charged with deliberately intending to wound racial feelings by allegedly sending a parcel containing pork to Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon.

Bill Tan Keng Hwee was arrested on Thursday (25 Sept), a day after the incident.

He faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both if convicted of the charge.

Suspect arrested 1 day after incident

According to a news release issued on Saturday (27 Sept), the police identified the suspect after ground enquiries and with the help of police cameras.

The police also stated that the piece of meat in the parcel has been confirmed to be pork.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is allegedly involved in “several similar cases” at other mosques in Singapore.

Tan was charged in court on Saturday (27 Sept) morning, with a charge of deliberately intending to wound the racial feelings of a person.

Court documents stated that the envelope contained a note which read “halal BaBi chop”, reports The Straits Times (ST). In Malay, the word ‘babi’ translates to ‘pig’.

The police prosecutor requested that Tan be remanded for a week to facilitate further investigations.

Tan, who appeared in court via video link, then asked if he could wear a mask if he was brought out for investigations.

The judge subsequently responded that that would be up to “the investigation officer to decide”.

If convicted, Tan faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Suspicious parcel sparked evacuation

SCDF was alerted to the unknown parcel at about 5.45pm on Wednesday (24 Sept).

HazMat specialists conducted checks with detectors and found no hazardous substances.

However, one person was assessed for breathlessness and conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH).

The mosque was also evacuated as a precaution.

‘Playing with fire’: Shanmugam

Speaking at the mosque on Thursday (25 Sept), Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the act was inflammatory regardless of the parcel’s contents.

“Whatever the motive, this is playing with fire,” he warned. “We are treating this matter very seriously. We will deal firmly with anyone found responsible.”

The Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) issued a statement on Facebook on the same day, emphasising its united stance.

It wrote, “IRO takes a strong stand against any actions that threaten the peace and safety of our places of worship or that undermine religious harmony in Singapore.”

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and by MS News.