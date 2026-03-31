7-year-old boy in M’sia dies after being hit by car while crossing road, police urge witnesses to come forward

7-year-old boy struck by car and killed while crossing the road in Malaysia

A seven-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday (24 March) night after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a road in Malaysia.

The victim has since been identified as Muhammad Ammar.

Victim dashed out from left side of road

The incident occurred at approximately 9.23pm along the Kuala Muda road stretch.

According to Kuala Muda District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Azharuddin, the accident involved a black Perodua Myvi travelling from Kuala Muda toward Pulau Sayak.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the young boy suddenly dashed out from the left side of the road.

“Due to the close proximity, the driver was unable to swerve in time and collided directly with the child,” AC Wan stated.

Following the collision, the boy was rushed to a nearby clinic for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead due to the severity of his injuries.

It was revealed that the victim was a student at SK Kota Kuala Muda. The family, originally from Tanah Merah, Kelantan, had recently relocated to Kuala Muda.

Police urge eyewitnesses to come forward

The police have identified the boy’s sudden dash onto the road as the primary cause of the accident.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

Authorities are also asking witnesses or drivers present at the time to come forward.

Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also urged to contact the police to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Also read: 7-year-old boy in Thailand dies after teacher reverses car & runs him over



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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.