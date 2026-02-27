7 youths in M’sia rescue mother & 2 daughters from sinking car in lake, praised by PM Anwar

Youths in Malaysia rescue mother and daughters from sinking car

In a heroic display of bravery, seven youths in Malaysia saved a mother and her two young daughters from a car that sank into a lake in Selangor.

The incident occurred around 12am on Tuesday (24 Feb) when a silver Proton X50 SUV, carrying a woman in her 40s and her young daughters, aged 3 and 6, plunged into Tasik Biru Lake.

It is believed that the driver had lost control of the car.

The water pressure quickly sealed the car’s doors, trapping the family inside as they screamed for help.

Passing youths rushed to help after hearing screams

Hearing the distress calls, three local youths riding motorcycles nearby sprang into action.

Two of them immediately dove into the dark waters. Realising the doors would not open, they smashed the car windows and pulled the victims out.

Concerned that they would easily lose the small children in the pitch-black lake, the rescuers held onto the victims’ arms tightly and refused to let go.

The third youth quickly called for help, and bystanders rushed to assist.

Victims successfully saved before personnel arrived

Together, the crowd formed a “human chain” by holding hands, extending their reach into the water to pull both the victims and the rescuers safely back to shore.

Chief Pawan of the Bandar Tasik Puteri Volunteer Fire Department noted that by the time rescue personnel and medical staff arrived, the victims had already been saved by the public.

“If it weren’t for the courageous intervention of these young men, the fate of the mother and her daughters would have been grim,” Pawan said.

Divers from Batu Arang Fire Station successfully located the submerged vehicle at 3.15am.

The victims were later taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment.

‘I pictured my own two children,’ said one of the rescuers

Mr Mohamad Fahmi Ismail, 33, one of the rescuers, told Kosmo that he was enjoying supper when he received a message in a community WhatsApp group about the accident.

Upon arrival, the atmosphere was chaotic. “When I heard the children screaming, I immediately pictured my own two children,” he said.

“At first, I was scared, but I forced myself to set that fear aside and dove straight into the lake.”

Mr Fahmi added that some of the rescuers almost drowned while trying to pull the victims to safety in an effort that lasted about 15 minutes.

He also said that the mother was unconscious at the time.

PM Anwar praised their heroic acts on Facebook

On Wednesday (25 Feb), Malaysia Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim commended the Good Samaritans on Facebook, saying he was touched by their bravery.

He was particularly impressed by their decisive action, even while putting their own safety at stake.

PM Anwar also expressed his well-wishes to the mother and her two children.

Also read: Mother & daughter in China fall into freezing river after crossing safety cordon to take photos



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily and Anwar Ibrahim on Facebook.