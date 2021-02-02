8 Hornbills Perch Along Pasir Ris HDB Corridor

Chinese New Year (CNY) is fast approaching and it looks like we are not the only ones preparing to pay visits.

Last Friday (29 Jan), a woman spotted a party of 8 hornbills visiting a Pasir Ris HDB and took to the Facebook group, Singapore Wildlife Sightings, to share about it.

Seeing the ‘group’ of 8, some netizens jokingly praised the hornbills for adhering to the 8-people rule.

8 Hornbills make early CNY visit to Pasir Ris

On rare occasions, hornbills enjoy making house visits, but they seem to have an unique affinity with Pasir Ris residents.

On 29 Jan morning, 8 hornbills paid a visit to a Pasir Ris HDB block, perhaps to bai nian.

In case you’re having a hard time finding all 8, here’s a ‘clearer’ picture.

Perched on the railings along the 5th-floor corridor, it’s almost as if they were waiting for residents to invite them into their homes for some pre-CNY angbaos.

Netizens praise hornbills for adhering to safe distancing

Netizens were amused at the rare sighting of such a large gathering of hornbills.

Many even praised the hornbills for their im-peck-able ‘rule-following’, sticking to safe distancing measures of being in a group of 8.

This netizen exclaims that they are certainly law-abiding citizens of Singapore.

One netizen even said that the group of 8 was a sign of good luck, cheekily asking for the netizen’s unit number.

Maybe he’ll truly get lucky with the digits at the upcoming TOTO draw.

Some speculate hornbills were fed

However, the flock of hornbills also raised some concerns among Facebook users.

Many netizens speculate that someone nearby has been feeding them.

Turns out, this is not completely unheard of. Recently, authorities have been clamping down on such illegal feeding of wildlife.

A reminder not to feed wildlife

Seeing 8 hornbills along a corridor is indeed a sight to behold.

But it also serves as an important reminder to all that feeding of wildlife does have its consequences.

It harms these animals who grow reliant on such feedings and has a trickle-down effect on humans as wildlife increasingly intrudes into their living spaces.

Perhaps it’s best to respectfully admire these majestic creatures from afar instead.

