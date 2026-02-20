8 dead in China after shop selling fireworks explodes, 2 people escape with minor burns

8 people killed in eastern China after fireworks shop explodes

Eight people were killed and two others injured after an explosion at a fireworks retail shop in Donghai County, Jiangsu, China.

The blast happened at about 2.30pm on Sunday (15 Feb), the weekend before Chinese New Year.

Improper discharge of fireworks led to explosion

Local media reported that the cause stemmed from the “improper discharge of fireworks” by a villager.

Footage of the fire showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building as some fireworks continued to be set off by the flames.

Emergency management, fire, public security, and health authorities were dispatched to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

The fire was successfully extinguished at around 4pm through the collaborative efforts.

Officials urge better supervision to prevent similar accident

On Sunday evening, the People’s Government of Donghai County issued a bulletin confirming the accident and the casualties.

The police have detained the individuals responsible, and an investigation is underway.

Officials warned all regions to learn from the incident and strengthen supervision across the production, transport, sale, and discharge of fireworks.

Fireworks posing a safety issue in small towns, rural areas

On Monday (16 Feb), the eve of Chinese New Year, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) held a video briefing emphasising the need for public safety during the festive period.

The meeting highlighted that the transportation, sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks have reached their maximum capacity, thus posing safety risks.

The explosion in Jiangsu province was not the only fatal incident involving fireworks.

At about 2pm on Wednesday (18 Feb), a blast at a fireworks and firecracker store in Zhengji town, Hubei province, left 12 people dead.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

