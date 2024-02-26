80-year-old woman volunteers to cook for Redhill elderly home residents every month, buys ingredients herself

80-year-old woman volunteers to cook for residents at Redhill elderly home

An 80-year-old woman has gotten praise after a report highlighted her steadfast efforts in consistently providing home-cooked meals for elderly residents in Redhill..

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms He Meichi (transliterated from Mandarin) volunteers at the NTUC Henderson Health Home, located at Block 117 Bukit Merah View. It is home to 19 elderly residents.

She told Shin Min Daily News that she would purchase ingredients and cook them at the elderly home on the last Wednesday of every month.

She has been doing this since 2019, apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, which put a momentary pause on her initiative. She resumed her efforts in the middle of last year and continues to serve the elderly residents and staff today.

Prepares tasty dishes for residents at the end of each month

Ms He told Shin Min that she would head to the market a day before her scheduled day to gather all the ingredients that she needs.

The octagenarian would then visit the home the following day and whip up an array of dishes that cater to the residents’ preferences.

This includes Hokkien noodles, fish dishes, vegetable soup and nasi lemak.

In addition, she also ensures that the residents get to soak in the festive mood during special occasions. For example, she purchased a turkey for Christmas and yu sheng during the Lunar New Year.

Hopes that more seniors can step out and engage in meaningful activities

Ms He previously operated a food stall for around 20 years, before closing it at the age of 70. Thereafter, she took it upon herself to volunteer at the elderly home.

Ms He told Shin Min that she hopes more seniors can step out of their homes and engage in meaningful or interesting activities. She also said she enjoys cooking for others, and that each meal feels like a family gathering.

Mr Yang Wai (transliterated from Chinese), senior care manager of the Neighborhood Advisory Group of NTUC Health Co-operative, said he is grateful for Ms He’s voluntary efforts and hopes more people will step forward to contribute.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.