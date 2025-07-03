80-year-old man in Indonesia killed by crocodile while washing feet in river

International Latest News

The victim was washing his feet in the river after cutting grass.

3 Jul 2025

80-year-old man killed by crocodile while washing feet in river on 30 June

An 80-year-old man was attacked and killed by a crocodile while washing his feet in a river in Lampung Province, Indonesia.

According to Indonesian news outlet detikNews, the incident occurred at about 12pm on Monday (30 June) along the Way Semaka River.

Witnesses claimed the incident happened while the man was washing his feet in the river after cutting grass.

Reptile dragged victim around 200m

Yusroni, one of the residents who first spotted the incident, recalled seeing Wasim’s clothes along the riverbank and noticing a crocodile moving in the water.

Despite calling out to the victim, Yusroni received no response. Suspicious, he quickly called other villagers for help.

Source: KOMPASTV on YouTube

When the villagers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the reptile had dragged Wasim’s body for about 200m, reports Kompas.

Villagers throw stones & strike crocodile to force it to release victim

The group threw stones at the crocodile and hit it with what appeared to be makeshift tools, forcing it to release Wasim. Unfortunately, the victim was already dead when his body was retrieved.

Source: LBTV Media on YouTube

The body has been handed over to the family for burial.

A medical examination revealed lacerations on various parts of the body, including the back, shoulders, and buttocks. There were also other bite marks and scratches caused by the crocodile.

Featured image adapted from KOMPASTV on YouTube.

