Man in M’sia dragged into river by crocodile while fishing, body found 12hrs later

Man dragged away by crocodile during night fishing trip in Sarawak

A fishing trip in Sarawak, Malaysia, turned into a horrifying ordeal when a man was suddenly dragged into the river while trying to retrieve a catch.

The man was accompanied by his father-in-law at the time of the incident, which happened on Friday (27 June) night.

The victim has been identified as Jacob Tuan, 32, a member of the indigenous community.

Man pulled into river by crocodile while retrieving fish

At about 10pm on the day, the pair landed a large fish roughly the size of a human calf.

As the pair waded into the shallows to retrieve it, a crocodile lunged and clamped onto Jacob’s thigh, pulling him into the river.

His father-in-law was left stunned and helpless, unable to intervene as his son-in-law was dragged out of sight.

After searching the riverbank in vain, he called the police in desperation.

Body found more than 12 hours after incident

Rescuers from the local fire station were dispatched to the scene after being alerted to the incident.

Jacob’s body was found at about 12.30pm on Saturday (28 June) — more than 12 hours after the incident.

The body — which had injuries believed to be caused by a crocodile — was found about 300m away from the scene of the incident, reports The Star.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and was sent to the hospital for “further action”.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times (NST).