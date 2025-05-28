13-year-old boy in Indonesia killed by crocodile after jumping into river to collect football

Boy dragged away by crocodile while collecting football from river

A 13-year-old boy in Indonesia was attacked and killed by a crocodile while attempting to collect a football from a river.

The incident happened on Saturday (24 May) when Muhammad Syahputra Almanda was playing with his friends in a field next to their village in Jambi.

He had apparently asked his friends to throw the ball into the river before going to retrieve it.

As he bent to pick up the ball, a 4-metre crocodile snatched him and dragged him underwater, according to the Daily Mail. Residents could only scream for help as the disturbing scene unfolded before them.

Panicked villagers, who heard the screams and witnessed the boy in the crocodile’s jaws, immediately sought help from authorities.

Victim’s body recovered with multiple bite wounds

After receiving a report, police arrived at the scene and discovered that the predator had disappeared underwater while clutching the boy’s body.

Rescue teams searched the river and eventually recovered his body with “chunks of flesh” reportedly missing, reports Newsflare.

“When the body was recovered, several parts were no longer intact,” a police spokesperson said.

Lutfi Mulyawan, spokesman for the Jambi disaster response office, confirmed the boy’s identity.

Muhammad’s remains were eventually returned to his family for a funeral.

