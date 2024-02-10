86-Year-Old M’sian Man Weds 63-Year-Old Woman After Wooing Her For A Year

86-Year-Old Man & 63-Year-Old Woman Get Married After Year-Long Courtship

As the saying goes, ‘Love comes when one least expects it’.

For an 86-year-old man and 63-year-old woman in Malaysia, love certainly arrived at an unexpected age as they got married just recently.

Despite being turned down initially, the man was undeterred and continued to woo his now-bride for a year.

She eventually said yes to his marriage proposal and the couple wedded in a lowkey ceremony.

Woman initially rejected man due to past marriages ending tragically

The elderly couple’s unlikely union became a hot topic following a viral TikTok video that spotlighted their solemnisation ceremony.

The video by TikTok user @shafik_syuhada12 showed 86-year-old Abdullah bin Ali all smiles as he stepped into a mosque in a vibrant gold Baju Melayu.

His new bride, 63-year-old Siti Zabidah binti Zakaria was later shown kissing his hands, as customary for new brides and their grooms.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, Mr Abdullah said that his wife turned him down at the beginning as she was not ready to remarry at the time.

Before this, she had been married twice. Sadly, both marriages ended tragically as her first husband passed away in 2003, while the second died in 2021.

Despite all this, Mr Abdullah did not give up his pursuit of Madam Siti, saying that he was drawn to her gentle personality.

86-year-old man & 63-year-old woman have kids in their 60s & 40s

While having children of their own may not be on the cards, both Mr Abdullah and Madam Siti Zabidah already have children from their previous marriages.

Mr Abdullah has three children aged between 60 and 65 years old.

Madam Siti Zabidah has two children in their 40s.

This also means that Mr Abdullah’s children are in the same age range as their new stepmother.

“Coincidentally, my children are the same age as my wife, and they gave me their blessing to marry,” he said.

Man wants to bring wife sightseeing while he can still see clearly & drive

Prior to getting married, both Mr Abdullah and Madam Siti Zabidah were living alone.

Explaining why he wanted to marry at such an advanced age, Mr Abdullah said he simply wanted a companion with whom he can live out the remainder of his life.

Furthermore, since he still has good eyesight and can drive, he is excited to bring Madam Siti Zabidah out sightseeing.

Fortunately, both of them are still healthy and unafflicted by any illnesses, said the 86-year-old who works as a farmer.

Featured image adapted from @shafik_syuhada12 on TikTok and Sinar Harian.