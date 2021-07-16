Abandoned Bukit Batok Park Has Mythical Torii Gates & Pavilions Covered In Ferns & Plants

Lesser-known hiking trails in Singapore have sparked our curiosity as travel restrictions remain in place.

But despite our limited land size, it seems new discoveries are always just around the corner.

Recently, former MP Amrin Amin shared about an abandoned park in Bukit Batok with torii gates and pavilions.

Source

The mysterious destination is also surrounded by overgrown ferns and wild tropical plants which nature lovers will love.

Abandoned Bukit Batok park for hiking enthusiasts

Sharing his recent hiking experience, former MP Amrin Amin posted pictures of an abandoned Bukit Batok park on Friday (16 Jul).

Source

At the entrance, visitors will find torii gates which usually denote the entrance to Shinto shrines of Japan.

Source

Unlike the bright torii gates overseas, the arches here are made of dull bamboo that stood the test of time.

Hikers in need of a break can do so in an empty pavilion. Not much is known about this structure, adding to its mysterious vibe.

Source

Inside, you’ll find floorboards with holes and grime, so we advise watching your step to stay safe.

Source

There’s even a rustic concrete well that looks straight out of a Western movie.

Source

Explore surrounding greenery

Going to and from the Bukit Batok park may involve venturing across plants and fallen branches. Do remember to follow the markings and avoid straying too far from the path.

Source

Miniature steps throughout the path appear slippery as they’re carpeted in soft mud and wet leaves.

Source

Every now and then, visitors can marvel at the lush greenery while having engaging conversations with their hiking buddies.

Source

The abandoned park, with its old-school charm, is certainly a sharp contrast to the urban HDB blocks located nearby.

Source

According to Mr Amrin, the park is located opposite Block 315 along Bukit Batok Street 32 that’s a short walk from Bukit Gombak MRT. Here’s where it is:

Visit lesser-known parks for unique adventures

Though causal overseas holidays might not be possible just yet, visiting the Bukit Batok park and its torii gates might very well remind visitors of their previous Kyoto trips.

As the paths appear extremely forested, we recommend arming yourselves with trekking shoes and insect repellent to protect yourself.

Have you visited this abandoned park before? Share your pictures with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.