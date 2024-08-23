Abandoned pregnant cat trembles on busy road in M’sia, saved by passer-by

Women stop cars to save abandoned cat on M’sia road

Seeing a cat left on a busy street filled with traffic must be heartbreaking for animal lovers.

On 12 Aug, Diana Cat Studio, a cat hotel and grooming service, posted a video on its TikTok platform showing an abandoned white cat cowering on the side of a busy highway in Malaysia.

Concerned that the cat might be hit by cars, the OP stopped her vehicle on the roadside to rescue it.

The footage showed the OP wasn’t the only person who stopped — someone else was standing at the side of the road beside her waiting car, looking worried.

The in-video text said a lot of cats have gotten hit on this road in the past.

They crossed the road to check on the cat before putting it into a carrier and taking it to what seemed to be her cat studio.

The cat was seen being placed in an enclosed kennel and fed with a bowl of food and water.

“So sorry this happened to you. Let’s go to a better place, OK?” the OP wrote in the video.

She went on to say that cats are not toys to be thrown away when you don’t want them. She also advised people to think twice before having a pet.

The cat was later seen enjoying a head rub and approaching the bowl of food.

“You’re in good hands,” the OP said in the last scene.

Netizens thank them for their kind-hearted rescue

Some commented that the cat was lucky to have met the OP, and many thanked her for saving the cat.

Another TikTok user mentioned the cat looked like it missed home.

One user expressed astonishment, wondering why the owner would throw away such a beautiful cat. He added that he missed his own cat, which had died a week earlier.

After one commenter pointed out that some people tend to throw away pregnant cats, the OP responded, saying: “Yes, the cat is female and she is pregnant.”

However, some netizens pointed out in the comments that the cat might have fallen from the car’s engine, pointing out that it can be common for cats to stay in the engine for a nap.

In a subsequent video update, she confirmed that the cat was abandoned by the owner’s neighbour, who had kidnapped it.

She then showed the cat getting a shower and a grooming session, as well as enjoying treats.

The cat was infested by parasites and had an open wound near her bum, she pointed out, but is now parasite-free after treatment.

There have been several requests asking to adopt her, but it’s unclear whether a new owner has been found.

