S’pore Woman Finds Abandoned Chick In Lift, Takes Baby Bird Home & Keeps It Safe

Woman Discovers Baby Chick In Lift And Brings It Home To Keep It Safe

Animal abandonment cases aren’t uncommon in Singapore, often involving familiar pets like cats, dogs, and rabbits.

A woman recently encountered a different case, however, when she chanced upon a baby chick in a lift on her way to work. She decided to bring it home to safety and sought advice on what to do next.

Facebook users soon flocked to her aid with instructions on how to look after the fragile bird.

Woman finds chick in lift

The woman posted to Facebook on Wednesday (21 Dec), detailing her peculiar discovery.

According to her post, she was on her way to work when she found the baby chick inside a box. Someone had presumably abandoned it, leaving it with a meagre amount of feed.

The OP also clarified that she did not know how long it had been inside the lift. She eventually took the baby bird home and instructed her children to keep it safe.

However, she noted in her post that she would not be able to keep the chick, as she has cats in her house. As such, she asked for advice on what she ought to do next.

“So cute and so tiny,” the OP lamented. “I don’t understand why they abandoned it just like that.”

Netizens offer advice on looking after chick

Fortunately, netizens flocked to her assistance with advice on looking after the chick.

Many were notably distraught at the idea of anyone possibly leaving such an adorable animal to fend for itself.

A few users urged her to feed the chick with the proper ingredients, such as mealworms and leafy vegetables.

They also recommended that she keep the chick in a secure position to prevent any accidental injuries.

Others additionally stated that they knew of hens in the area which might take in the chick.

There were those who even offered to adopt the tiny bird, captivated by its adorable appearance.

As of yet, it’s unclear what the OP’s next course of action might be.

MS News has reached out to her for more information.

MS News

Featured images adapted from Facebook.