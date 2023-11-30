‘Abandoned’ Motorcycle Spotted On PIE On 29 Nov, Rider Later Found Dead Along Road Divider

Man Comes Across ‘Abandoned’ Motorcycle On PIE, Rider Later Found Dead

On Wednesday (29 Nov), a man came across a seemingly abandoned motorcycle in the middle of the PIE, with its rider nowhere in the vicinity.

He then helped to direct traffic away from the scene until authorities arrived.

Sadly, they later discovered the rider’s body in the middle of the road divider.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has confirmed that a road traffic incident occurred in the area, with one person pronounced dead.

‘Abandoned’ motorcycle found on PIE with rider nowhere in sight

On Wednesday (29 Nov), TikTok user @hidayattnordin shared a video of the incident.

On Wednesday (29 Nov), TikTok user @hidayattnordin shared a video of the incident.

The video starts off with a shot of the motorcycle lying in the middle of an unspecified highway in Singapore.

According to the caption, there was “no rider around”.

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Hidayat Nordin, shared that he and a friend spotted the motorcycle at 2.30am on the PIE after the exit at Bedok North towards Changi.

His friend was driving while Mr Hidayat was a passenger in the car.

There was a group of people attempting to move the vehicle. After a while, though, they vacated the area.

This left Mr Hidayat, his friend, and another motorist to direct traffic while searching for the missing rider.

Mr Hidayat added that his friend called the police at 2.33am regarding the incident.

Another driver and passenger eventually stopped to help them out, with an off-duty traffic police officer also assisting with the search.

Paramedic pronounces rider dead

After about 30 minutes, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene.

The search eventually ended when they discovered the body of the rider along the road divider.

Mr Hidayat shared that an SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The SCDF confirmed to MS News that they received an alert about a road traffic incident on 29 Nov at about 2.35am.

According to them, it occurred along the PIE towards Changi before Tampines Avenue 5 exit.

Upon arriving at the scene, an SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead.

