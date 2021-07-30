ABCD Studio At Paya Lebar Has Tons Of Design Inspo For New Homeowners

You and your SO have just secured keys to your first home and are already raring to renovate it. All the furniture catalogues and design shows may give you a sense of what you’d want, but nothing beats seeing it at play in an actual setup.

At A Blue Cube Design’s (ABCD) studio in Paya Lebar, you’ll get to see the jaw-dropping transformation their skilled interior designers (IDs) have done to the space.

Revamping a regular office unit into a New York-style loft, the design geniuses behind ABCD prove that turning any vision into a reality is possible.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect when you make the trip there.

Add texture to plain walls with special effects paint

As part of the bare foundations of your home, the walls require the best care, and sometimes plain old paint just isn’t enough.

Step into the main lobby at ABCD’s studio, and you’ll see a cosy nook beneath an arch with curiously textured walls.

Instead of wallpaper, like many of us may assume, the effect is achieved with Nippon Paint Momento Special Effects Paint.

Much more durable than wallpaper, the Nippon Momento® paint lasts for as long as you need and contains no harmful chemicals.

Like the luxe walls at ABCD, you can give your home a matte, semi-metallic, or pearlescent finish with easy paint strokes.

Make your home feel like a New York loft with arches & glass doors

The arch doesn’t appear in the waiting area only, as ABCD features these soft curves in their main studio too, which looks just like a cosy abode.

Over at the living room especially, the arched wall framing the floor-to-ceiling window adds a classy feel to the inviting space.

Hang some elegant houndsteeth print curtains, place some comfy chairs by the window, and you can imagine yourself relaxing there with a cuppa and a book on rainy weekends.

Making your humble home look like a posh pad is an art. Like all masterpieces, the lush colours require extra care to preserve, or they may fade in time with long-term exposure to sunlight.

Thankfully, the IDs at ABCD had the foresight to use Dekton® surfaces, which have High UV resistance. So no matter how brightly the sun may shine on your feature wall, its colour won’t fade over time.

After admiring the feature wall, your eyes would probably be roving to the unmissable glass door next to the display cabinet.

Giving the space a sense of vastness, the floor-to-ceiling door with frosted glass panels lets natural light in while offering some privacy.

Guessing who’s at the door when guests come knocking would probably be fun too, if you decide to replicate the design in your home.

Feel like a super host in a kitchen with seamless fixtures

Having guests over at your fancy NY-style pad wouldn’t be complete without decadent meals prepared in the kitchen.

ABCD has the setup of every self-proclaimed MasterChef’s dreams right in their Paya Lebar studio. With soft matt FENIX® surfaces that reflect very little light, you can enjoy prepping meals in the ambience of your cosy kitchen.

The opaque material is also anti-fingerprint, so your Instagram food flatlays will surely be flawless. Don’t even let micro-scratches deter you, as FENIX®’s thermal healing properties means you can get rid of those by placing a damp cloth and running a hot iron over them.

Continue the neat streak by installing a built-in oven, microwave, and wine chiller from Teka, so all your appliances will blend in seamlessly with the kitchen cabinets.

The wine chiller also boasts a reversible door that you can adjust to open whichever way you prefer. The internal temperature ranges between 5-16°C to keep your selection of wine bottles at different serving temperatures.

That way, you can accommodate your guests’ different preferences while wowing them with a delicious spread.

After a meal, guests may need to visit the bathroom, and if yours looks anything like ABCD’s, you can bet they’ll feel completely at ease.

Get design inspo for your new home at ABCD studio in Paya Lebar

From vintage arches to minimalist glass doors and modern kitchens, homeowners will be able to find all the design inspo you’ll need at ABCD’s studio.

If you and bae have yet to settle on a theme, maybe a visit will serve you well. Here’s how to get there:

A Blue Cube Design Private Limited

Address: 140 Paya Lebar Rd, #09-14, Singapore 409015

Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 10a -6pm

Nearest MRT: MacPherson Station

Telephone: 6546 8328

Links: Website / Facebook / Instagram

Once your quick tour of their studio has inspired you, a friendly ID will attend to your needs. Be it a bedroom, bathroom or office redesign, they’ll know just how to assist.

So chope a date with bae for that much-needed visit to plan your forever home together.

Turn your dream home into a reality

Whether you grew up watching Breakfast at Tiffany’s or How I Met Your Mother, or even our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, we’d love to have a slice of New York city life on our little red dot.

If you desire a cosy crib that’s as chic as the ones your favourite TV characters live in, turning your dream abode into reality isn’t impossible.

All we need is a little bit of inspiration and a lot of help from creative IDs who’ll help make our dreams come true.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with A Blue Cube Design.

All photos courtesy of A Blue Cube Design.