3 sent to hospital after 8-vehicle accident along Jalan Bukit Merah

8-vehicle accident along Jalan Bukit Merah involved 7 cars & 1 taxi

On the same day that a five-vehicle accident brought traffic to a standstill on the Seletar Expressway, eight vehicles were involved in an accident along Jalan Bukit Merah.

Photos posted of the aftermath by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed at least three lanes of the main road blocked by the vehicles involved.

Blue Comfort cab involved in Bukit Merah accident

One of the vehicles appeared to be a blue Comfort cab.

A netizen shared a photo of the scene over Telegram, showing two police officers next to the cab.

He said the accident caused “three lanes (to) turn into one lane”.

Cars seen collided into one another, damage observed

Additionally, a silver car was seen with damage to its rear, with its bumper partly fallen off.

Its front was also observed to have collided with a white car on its front-right side.

A number of people were standing around, with one man taking photos.

LTA warns motorists about accident

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) account on X posted about the accident at 5.53pm on 24 Jan.

It said the collision took place along Jalan Bukit Merah in the direction towards Lower Delta Road, after Bukit Merah View.

Cab driver & 2 car passengers sent to hospital after Bukit Merah accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.25pm on Friday (24 Jan).

It took place along Jalan Bukit Merah in the direction towards New Bridge Road, and involved a taxi and seven cars.

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — a 56-year-old male taxi driver and two car passengers aged 60 and 74.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

