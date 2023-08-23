Asian Civilisations Museum Hosts Exhibition By Fashion Designer Who Dressed Kate Middleton & Lady Gaga

Andrew Gn Exhibition At Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) Exhibition Features Clothes Worn By Stars

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Kate Middleton’s effortlessly elegant style, you might remember the gorgeous emerald green dress she wore at this year’s ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony marking King Charles II’s birthday.

Here’s a fun fact: did you know that the outfit was by a Singaporean designer? And that you’ll be able to see the garment on display at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)?

The ‘Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World’ exhibition will be held there till 17 Sep, along with other activities that let visitors unleash their inner fashionistas.

You’ll also get to see other stunning creations by Gn, including those once worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lily Collins, and Lady Gaga.

See outfits featured on TV & the red carpet at ACM Andrew Gn exhibition

Born and raised in Singapore before going on to perfect his craft in London and Milan, Paris-based Gn is no stranger to seeing his designs adorn the rich, famous, and absolutely fabulous.

One of the highlights of his ACM exhibition is the Princess of Wales’ ‘Trooping the Colour’ frock, which you can now admire up close — intricately bejewelled ornamental buttons and all.

Fans of the Netflix hit ‘Emily in Paris’ would recognise this little black dress and jacket with very distinctive ‘pagoda’ shoulders, which the titular character — played by Lily Collins — wears in one of the episodes.

Interestingly, the floral-shaped buttons were inspired by kerosang, or Peranakan jewelled brooches, a subtle nod to Gn’s heritage.

Music royalty certainly hasn’t been left out. The Queen B herself, Beyoncé, stunned in this draped fuchsia gown at an event in 2010.

With no news of Beyoncé bringing her Renaissance World Tour to our sunny shores yet, this is perhaps the closest you’ll get to seeing a piece of her in person. Sort of.

Another diva who has quite literally sparkled in Andrew Gn is Jennifer Lopez, who rocked this sexy, shimmery number at the 2010 Latin Grammys.

Then there’s this adorable collared minidress that Lady Gaga was spotted in while out and about in New York City two years ago.

Of course, Gn has dressed plenty of Asian stars too, from Awkwafina to Fan Bing Bing and our very own Zoe Tay. You’ll get to ooh and ahh at those gowns at the exhibition too.

Design your own dress & decorate your own collar

After seeing so many gorgeous and highly detailed pieces, you might suddenly feel an itch to explore your inner fashion designer.

You’ll be able to scratch that itch at ‘Fashion Try-On’, an interactive section where you can use iconic Andrew Gn motifs, such as the coral and butterfly, to create your own design.

These 10 motifs, which are scattered across the exhibition, can be collected throughout the event via an RFID bracelet, so be sure to keep an eye out for them.

And yes, you’ll get to take your own design home through printed or digital photographs as a nice personalised souvenir.

For something a little more hands-on, you can make and decorate your own collar, try a basic sewing technique called darting, and fill out your own fashion design journal.

Who knows? You might walk out of the exhibition inspired to explore your creative side more, or simply with a deeper understanding and appreciation of fashion.

Visit Andrew Gn exhibition at ACM till 17 Sep

With five sections and over 100 works of art to be dazzled by, ‘Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World’ is ACM’s largest exhibition featuring a contemporary Singapore fashion designer.

So put on your most stylish outfit — and comfortable shoes — and make your way down to the showcase at the deets below:



Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World

Address: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555

Exhibition dates: Now till 17 Sep 2023

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm (Sat – Thurs), 10am – 9pm (Fri)

Nearest MRT station: Raffles Place

Tickets cost S$12 for Singaporean or Permanent Resident (PR) adults and S$25 for adult tourists and foreign residents. Admission is free for all children aged six and below, students, as well as senior Singaporeans and PRs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website here. You can also follow ACM on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.

Singapore can produce creative talents too

Just because the unofficial Singaporean uniform is a Uniqlo T-shirt or basic blogshop dress doesn’t mean that the Lion City isn’t capable of producing stellar fashion talent.

It’s heartening to see a renowned designer who, despite no longer living in Singapore, still holds Asian cultures so close to his heart.

Hopefully, such an exhibition can inspire others to pursue their own creative dreams. Perhaps they’ll be the ones dressing the pop and actual princesses of the world next.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of ACM. MS News photography by Brad Lee.