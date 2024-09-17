‘Ah Boys to Men’ actor Ryan Lian arrested for prying open electronic lock at Telok Blangah HDB

Singaporean actor Ryan Lian arrested for prying electronic lock

A Telok Blangah resident was in for a shock on Sunday (15 Sept) morning when she received an alert to an unwanted visitor outside her home.

The incident occurred at 93B Telok Blangah Street 31 at around 11am.

It was later revealed that Singaporean actor Ryan Lian, best known for his role in ‘Ah Boys to Men’, was the man attempting to pry open the home’s electronic lock.

Woman caught shirtless man fiddling with her door

According to Shin Min Daily News, a 30-year-old female nurse said she was out with her family for a meal when she received a notification that someone had pressed her home doorbell.

Checking the security camera from her phone, she saw a shirtless man lingering in front of the door.

She said he fiddled with the metal gate, and eventually was able to open it. He then began fiddling with the wooden door.

Fortunately, the man became uneasy and turned away.

Shin Min Daily News reported that he had even run into the family’s helper when she returned from buying groceries.

Man identified as actor Ryan Lian

Terrified by what she just saw, the nurse instructed her husband to call the police.

She also alerted her neighbours to the possible danger.

Within an hour, police arrested the man, identified as the ‘Ah Boys to Men’ actor Ryan Lian.

In response to media inquiries, police confirmed they received a report at 11.25am and arrested one man under the Mental Disorders Act.

After the incident, the family has considered replacing the electronic lock on their door.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.