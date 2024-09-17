Man in M’sia allegedly stumbles upon burglars breaking into his home, stabbed 20 times & killed

Man runs into burglars breaking into his house, stabbed 20 times

A 36-year-old interior designer was tragically stabbed to death in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia after he reportedly stumbled upon burglars attempting to break into his apartment on Sunday (15 Sept).

The victim, who lived alone in a unit he purchased last year, was found with a staggering 20 knife wounds.

His injuries included five stabs to his ribs, six to his head, and nine to his wrists.

Following the brutal attack, the burglars successfully stole several of his valuables, including his wallet and mobile phone.

Neighbours call police after hearing commotion

The incident came to light when the victim’s neighbours heard a commotion around 11pm on Sunday night.

Concerned about the noise and the fact that the victim had not been seen leaving his home, they alerted the police at 1am the following morning.

Responding to the call, police officers arrived at the Sri Damansara apartment, where they found the victim’s lifeless body.

The initial investigation suggests that the man was killed during a violent confrontation with the burglars who had broken into his home.

Suspects may have knife wounds

Authorities believe that the suspects may have sustained knife wounds during the struggle with the victim.

As a result, the police are urging the public to come forward if they notice any individuals with suspicious injuries.

The case is being investigated as a murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty.

Investigators are continuing their efforts to identify the suspects and motive behind the crime.

