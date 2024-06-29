K-pop group Aespa to hold fan signing event at Plaza Singapura on 21 July

K-pop group Aespa to hold fan signing event in Plaza Singapura on 21 July

South Korean girl group Aespa will be holding a fan signing event at Plaza Singapura on 21 July — the day after their first concert here in Singapore.

To stand a chance in participating in the event, fans would have to purchase Aespa’s ‘The 1st Album [Armageddon] (Zine Ver.)’.

230 lucky fans will have the chance to meet the girl group.

Album purchase required for eligible entry

The Aespa album can be purchased on House of Kpop’s website.

Only 230 winners will get to participate in the event.

The 1st to 50th winners will have the chance to meet Aespa on stage for a one-on-one signing while the 51st to 91st winners will receive a signed poster.

The remaining winners — 92nd to 230th — will receive a signed poster.

All 230 winners will get to say hi and bye to the members.

The entry period starts on 29 June and ends on 8 July. The winners will be announced on 15 July.

More information can be found on House of Kpop’s Instagram post here.

Also read: GV adds 2nd session for fan meet with Amah from ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @houseofkpopco on Instagram and Google Maps.