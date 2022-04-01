Aetos Singapore Jokingly Announces New Cat Unit On 1 Apr

It’s no surprise to see our security officers with trained canines by their sides. Yet, the same cannot be said of our feline friends that many of us adore.

Apparently, things might soon change as Aetos Singapore announced on Friday (1 Apr) that they have commenced recruitment for their new Feline (F-9) Unit

However, judging from the date on which the announcement was made, cat-lovers might want to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Aetos says Feline (F-9) Unit is supposedly mission-ready

On Friday (1 Apr), Singapore security service provider Aetos Holdings took to Facebook to announce their new feline guardians — likely the fur-st of its kind in Singapore.

The unit is aptly named the AETOS Feline (F-9) Unit, possibly inspired by the K-9 Explosive Detection Dogs unit.

In the picture shared, two security officers were seen accompanied by 2 furry guardians.

One of them was holding Dobby, a Labrador retriever that’s part of Aetos’ K-9 unit, while the other was holding onto a feline.

The cat, cutely enough, was seen wearing a black bib, with a half-visible “Police Unit” printed on it.

Apparently, the cat, introduced as F-9 Gargar, is as capable as the K-9 Explosive Detection Dogs, and is “equipped with extraordinary jumping skills, grumpy purr-sonality, and nine lives to boot.”

Cat lovers eager to join the feline unit

Many cat lovers and owners, immediately sprang into action upon seeing the announcement.

Some requested to voluntarily sign their cats up for the ‘academy’, jokingly pointing out that their cats ought to learn the meaning of hustling.

One even included a picture of their furkid in a “Police K-9 Unit” suit, claiming that it’s ready to join the security company.

However, some were quick to catch on to the April Fools’ joke.

In response to MS News, Aetos confirmed lightheartedly that that’s indeed the case:

While anything is paw-sible, but yea, it’s actually an april fool’s joke.

Regardless, we have to admit that it was quite a paw-some April Fools’ joke.

An April Fools’ joke for cat lovers

Cat lovers might be feeling a ‘lil disappointed upon learning that it was merely an April Fools’ joke. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of their cats gearing up to save the day?

Props to Aetos for the well-thought-out joke — had it not been posted on 1 Apr, we might have actually fallen for it.

