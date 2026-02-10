AFTERSHOCK PC opens Experiential Centre where you can test PCs, custom keyboards & sim racing rigs before buying

New AFTERSHOCK PC Experiential Centre opens at Boon Keng

Ever toyed with the idea of building a full PC setup but felt a little lost about where to begin? This might be the place you’ve been looking for.

AFTERSHOCK PC has opened a new Experiential Centre just below their service centre in Boon Keng. The centre offers a more hands-on way to determine what works for you before committing.

The space brings together custom PCs, laptops, desks, chairs, peripherals, and accessories. So you can see how they work together as a complete setup before purchase.

100 square metres of ‘try before you buy’

Spanning about 100 square metres, the space is noticeably bigger than AFTERSHOCK PC’s Suntec outlet. The brand will cease operations at Suntec on 13 Feb. Thus, they designed their news space as a fresh slate for hands-on discovery.

Don’t expect neat rows of untouchable displays. The centre feels more like a well-equipped computer lab, where the PCs are not just for show or quick mouse taps.

Visitors can play popular titles such as Black Myth: Wukong and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Experience firsthand how different specs perform in actual gameplay.

For a clearer sense of how everything comes together, there’s also a section where you can experience what a complete home setup actually feels like.

Here, you can pair custom PCs with Omnidesk workstations, Secretlab chairs for proper seating, and peripherals from brands like MASH and TECHYARD.

And yes, almost everything you see is available for purchase. You’ll find QR codes placed around the space so you can explore specs and options at your own pace. Place an order if something catches your eye.

Build your own custom MASH keyboards

Of course, not everyone walks in looking to build an entire setup from scratch.

If you’re just hunting for a better keyboard, a new monitor, a mouse, or other small upgrades to improve your existing desk, the Experiential Centre caters to that, too.

The centre dedicates a corner to MASH’s customisable mechanical keyboards. Mix and match different bases, switches, and keycaps.

You’re encouraged to tap away and feel how each key responds while hearing how the setup sounds. This will give you a clear idea of what the rest of your office hears when you’re drafting an angry email. Or what your family might be dealing with during your intense late-night gaming sessions.

There’s also a dedicated table where you can assemble your own keyboard, similar to the setup at AFTERSHOCK PC’s Suntec store.

If you’re not sure how everything comes together, the AFTERSHOCK staff are on hand to guide you through the process. Which makes it far less intimidating than trying to figure things out on your own.

Sim racing rigs, 3D printing, and AI stations

Some areas go beyond the usual PC shopping experience.

The sim racing rig is one of the more distinctive additions in the space. Instead of gaming from a desk, this setup puts you straight into the driver’s seat, dropping you behind the wheel of a race car, tearing down the road, or into the cockpit of a plane, cutting through the sky on screen.

With surround visuals and responsive controls, the experience feels convincingly intense, though it lacks the very real risks of crashing or attracting the attention of traffic police.

Nearby, there’s also a 3D printing area that adds a more creative side to the space.

Instead of feeling overly technical, it’s easy to imagine using it to print small things just for fun, whether that’s a figurine of your favourite Pokémon, a cute phone stand, or something random you saw online and thought: “Why not?”

That creative thread continues at the AI station, where visitors can try out AI tools running directly on the PC, from generating text to creating images.

It’s a hands-on way to see how today’s machines can support creative experimentation and real-world use, and what setup you’d need to run these tools locally rather than relying solely on cloud-based services.

Here’s how you can get to the space:

AFTERSHOCK PC Experience Centre

Address: 996 Bendemeer Road, #01-05, Singapore 339944

Opening hours: 11am – 8pm (Sun – Thurs), 11am – 9pm (Fri – Sat)

Nearest MRT station: Boon Keng

To learn more about AFTERSHOCK PC, visit their official website.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of AFTERSHOCK PC.